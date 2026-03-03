Northwestern College Symphonic Band concert at the Cathedral

The Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux will host a concert by the Northwestern College Symphonic Band on March 29 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The band’s touring program features music that offers encouragement, reflection and joy across a range of styles and eras. Selections include “Pageant” by Vincent Persichetti; “The Trombone King” by Karl King; and “Nostalgia” by Rossano Galante; as well as familiar hymn settings like William Himes’ arrangement of “Amazing Grace.”

The program also includes “Song of Solace” by Ryan Nowlin, a reflective work that instills both peace and reassurance. Written in response to personal loss, the piece highlights the power of love to bring strength when joy feels threatened.

In addition, the band will perform selections from Brooke Pierson’s “Concertino for Clarinet and Wind Ensemble.” The work begins with a lyrical, expressive ballad before transitioning into a lively funk style, adding contrast and energy to the program.

The ensemble’s tour, March 26–29, will include concerts in schools, senior living facilities and churches across Iowa. The Symphonic Band is directed by Dr. Angela (Holt) Carlson, associate professor of music at Northwestern. The band has toured extensively throughout the United States and internationally.