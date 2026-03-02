Western research farm Annual Meeting and program to be held March 12 in Mapleton

The public is invited to the 80th Annual Meeting of the Western Iowa Research Farm Association on Thursday, March 12th, 2026. The meeting at the Mapleton Community Center at 511 Main Street in Mapleton, Iowa.

The 2026 Board Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. including discussions from staff and ISU College of Agriculture administrators. A summary of events at the farm this past year will be covered, and questions from the audience are encouraged.

The Agriculture program starts following lunch and features Iowa State Agricultural Economist Chad Hart. Dr. Hart will share an outlook of factors facing the farm markets in light of current commodity trade issues, including tariff effects and other issues affecting the general farm economy.

Lunch is provided! By NovusAg; call Harrison County Extension at 712-644-2105 to R.S.V. P. for lunch.

The Western Iowa Research Farm east of Castana was established in 1946 through the efforts of an association of farmers and landowners in Harrison, Monona, Woodbury and Crawford Counties to promote local agricultural research in west central Iowa with Iowa State University. The annual meeting each year is to maintain the organization, and to share an agricultural program for local people with interests in agricultural production.

For more information, contact Association Secretary Rich Pope, 515-509-1346