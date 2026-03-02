Sioux City, Iowa — The magic, excitement, and family tradition continue as the 74th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus returns April 8–12, 2026. This beloved community event once again promises thrilling performances, unforgettable moments, and affordable family entertainment for all ages.

With eight exciting performances to choose from, families can enjoy the circus at the following times:

Wednesday & Thursday: 7:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM & 4:00 PM

Sunday: 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

For generations, the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been a cornerstone of family entertainment in Siouxland. Featuring a dynamic lineup of performers, daring acts, and classic circus fun, this year’s show continues the tradition of bringing wonder and excitement to children and adults alike.

A highlight of the week is the special Friday morning school performance, where more than 50 regional elementary schools bring over 3,000 K–5th grade students to attend free of charge. This meaningful experience is made possible through the generosity of local business sponsors and the dedicated efforts of Sioux City’s local Shriners.

“The school show is one of the most rewarding parts of the circus,” organizers shared. “Seeing thousands of children experience the magic of the circus — many for the first time — is what this tradition is all about.”

Free ticket vouchers are available now at abubekr.com/circus.

In addition, local businesses are encouraged to support the Friday school show through sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship directly provides tickets for area students and helps continue this long-standing community tradition.

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is proudly organized by Sioux City’s local Shriners as part of their ongoing fundraising and community service efforts.

For show information, tickets, or sponsorship details, visit:

abubekr.com/circus