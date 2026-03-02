Siouxland Returns to the Top in Economic Development

Sioux City (Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota) – The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), also known as the Siouxland tri-state region, has returned to the top spot in the nation for economic development performance for populations under 200,000 for calendar year 2025.

According to results released by Site Selection magazine today, the Siouxland MSA earned the top national ranking in its population category for January through December 2025. According to local economic development officials, this recognition marks the 12th time the Siouxland metro has led the United States in economic development in this population category since initially ranking first in the nation back in 2007.

Adam Bruns, who serves as Editor in Chief at Site Selection magazine, traveled from Atlanta to Siouxland to share the news. Said Bruns, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned from our project tracking over the decades, it’s the facility investment by Siouxland-area employers flows as steady and strong as the Missouri River.” Bruns continued, “The states, counties, and municipalities the region touches may have different policies, regulations, and incentives, but their collective outlook is uniformly focused on getting things done.”

At a morning meeting and press conference attended by Siouxland business, political, and community leaders in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Bruns presented the prestigious award and recognition to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. This is the first time Governor Pillen has accepted the award on behalf of the Siouxland metro.

The news was welcomed by local business leaders and economic development professionals. Kevin McManamy, who Chairs the Board of Directors of The Siouxland Initiative (TSI) addressed the organization’s top priorities. “While TSI continues to work on land acquisition, infrastructure investments, accessible energy, and quality-of-life initiatives, our top priority has been and will remain working to ensure that we are successful converting the bi-partisan National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) from an authorization to an appropriation for the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard,” said McManamy.

TSI President, Chris McGowan stated that this is truly regional recognition explaining, “This result validates our efforts to ensure regional cooperation, communication, and collaboration. Siouxland’s success in economic development would not be possible without our shared vision for growth.” McGowan credited the corporate decision makers who consistently choose to expand and locate in Siouxland and congratulated the regional economic development professionals who have been so effective in securing these investments which continue to grow the regional economy.

Each March, Site Selection magazine publishes its annual rankings. The economic development trade publication specifies that qualifying projects must fall into one of three stages; announced, under construction, or completed. Additionally, projects must contain either new construction or renovation of existing space. Finally, to merit inclusion in the Conway Projects Database, all qualifying projects must meet at least one of Site Selection’s three additional criteria which are; a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs, or 20,000 square feet or more of new space.