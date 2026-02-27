Ribbon Cutting – Industrial Electrical Services

Join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the grand opening of Industrial Electrical Services and welcome them to the Siouxland Chamber! The ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

Industrial Electrical Services is a locally owned and operated electrical contractor proudly serving the Siouxland area, including Sioux City and surrounding communities across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Founded by two seasoned electricians, IES was built on a commitment to quality craftsmanship, strong customer relationships, and doing the job right the first time.