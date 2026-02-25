Explore Siouxland Names New Executive Director

Sioux City, IA – Explore Siouxland is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacie Anderson as Executive Director effective Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Anderson was named Interim Executive Director in early January and was chosen through a rigorous national search.

Anderson has been a valued leader within the organization, having served as the Board Chair over the last two years and serving as interim Executive Director since January 3, 2026.

“Stacie has provided leadership, insight, and dedication to Explore Siouxland over the past two months and we couldn’t be more excited to make this official,” said Sloniker, Board Chair. “Stacie has been active in the community, secured future business, and has grown the sales team, all in a matter of less than two months. We are excited about the momentum we have as an organization.”

As Executive Director, Anderson will work closely with the Explore Siouxland Board of Directors, staff, partners, and community leaders to advance the organization’s strategic goals while maintaining operational excellence.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Executive Director and showcasing the best of our community,” said Anderson. “Explore Siouxland and the tourism industry are so important for our region, and I look forward to working alongside our talented team and partners to continue building on our success.”

About the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau

As the official destination management organization of the Siouxland area, the mission of The Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB), d.b.a. Explore Siouxland, is to connect with hoteliers, attractions, and events, increase visitor expenditures and strengthen its communities by advancing economic growth and vitality. Explore Siouxland helps facilitate tourism-related development, events, overnight stays, and visitor connections in the local economies.