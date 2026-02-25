CyberCloak.Tech Highlights Fractional vCMO Leadership for Heavy Equipment at CONEXPO 2026

Sioux City, IA — CyberCloak.Tech announced today that its Fractional Chief Marketing Officer for Heavy Equipment, Paul Smith, will attend CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas next month to meet with OEMs, dealer networks, and industrial growth leaders.

With more than 30 years of experience in heavy equipment and industrial markets, Smith brings operational marketing leadership tailored specifically to the realities of dealer-driven distribution, long equipment lifecycles, regional channel dynamics, and capital-intensive sales environments.

“Industrial marketing is different,” said Smith. “It’s not about trends or impressions. It’s about dealer alignment, field enablement, margin protection, and measurable revenue growth.

CyberCloak.Tech’s Fractional vCMO model is designed for industrial organizations that:

Need senior-level marketing leadership without full-time executive overhead

Are navigating dealer and distributor channel complexity

Are launching new equipment lines or entering new regions

Require alignment between sales, operations, and marketing strategy

Want disciplined growth without adding permanent executive headcount

Unlike traditional agencies, the CyberCloak.Tech model embeds executive leadership directly into planning, budgeting, and execution cycles, providing strategic oversight while preserving operational control.

CONEXPO provides an opportunity to engage directly with:

OEM leadership teams evaluating go-to-market strategy

Dealer groups seeking stronger marketing coordination

Industrial technology firms scaling into new markets

Private equity-backed equipment platforms seeking disciplined growth

While the primary focus at CONEXPO will be industrial marketing leadership, CyberCloak.Tech also supports heavy equipment organizations with fractional cybersecurity and technology executives, including:

Fractional Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO)

Fractional Chief Information Officer (vCIO)

Fractional Chief Technology Officer (vCTO)

As connected equipment, telematics, cloud platforms, and dealer networks expand, executive-level alignment between marketing, technology, and cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical.

Meetings with Paul Smith and the CyberCloak.Tech Executive Stack team can be scheduled in advance at:

https://www.cybercloak.tech/fractional-cmo-heavy-equipment/