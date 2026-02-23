Wahls, running for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat, blasts Hinson over Trump’s tariffs

U.S. Senate candidate Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville, says President Trump’s tariff policies are “absolutely devastating for Iowa” and Wahls says Congresswoman Ashley Hinson — the leading Republican in the race for Iowa’s U-S Senate seat — has been “a rubber stamp” for Trump’s trade tactics.

“It is incredibly irresponsible that Ashley Hinson has consistently voted for a tariff policy that is hurting our state,” Wahls said.

Earlier this month Hinson voted against a resolution in the U.S. House that called for ending U.S. tariffs against Canada. “I think that Ashley Hinson chose to go with her party and with Donald Trump over what was best for Iowa,” Wahls said after a campaign event in West Des Moines.

After Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of the tariffs Trump imposed last year, Hinson said Trump is “seeking to level the playing field for American farmers, workers and businesses” and Hinson said her priority is “making sure those efforts translate into real results for Iowa.” Wahls spoke with Radio Iowa Sunday, after Trump announced he’s imposing a 15% global tariff under a law the U.S. Supreme Court had not yet reviewed.

“The Trump/Hinson tariff taxes are making life unaffordable for Iowans who are in the middle class, who are working class, for Iowans who are retired,” Wahls said. “They are destroying jobs in manufacturing. They are devastating the farm economy.” That’s the exact opposite of an “America First” agenda, according to Wahls.

Wahls, a state senator, faces state Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs in the Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate Primary June 2.