Ribbon Cutting – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City

Join us as Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City celebrates the grand opening of their Angeline’s Wing for Children & Families. An open house will be from 3:30 – 5:00PM. View the invitation here.

The new 7,200-square-foot addition was designed to expand specialized youth mental health services and is named in memory of Angeline Thom, whose estate provided the lead gift for the project. In addition, they made renovations to the existing building that enhances services for adult mental health care and substance use disorder programs.

Catholic Charities empowers and strengthens all individuals and families, through charity, advocacy and mental health services inspired by Christ’s love and compassion. They serve people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds and no one needing mental health care is turned away for the inability to pay.