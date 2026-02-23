Homegrown: 100 Years of the Corn Room & Art Grows Here at the Sioux City Art Center

The Sioux City Art Center is excited to announce Homegrown: 100 Years of the Corn Room. This event will take place in the atrium of the Art Center on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 – 10 p.m.

Homegrown is your chance to view a sneak peek of the newly restored Grant Wood Corn Room Mural. Once painted to honor the land and people who shaped this region, the Corn Room Mural stands as a testament to art grown from home. During this event we celebrate that history – and invest in what comes next.

The evening begins with a social hour, with dinner and a program following, along with a silent and live auction. We’ll cap the night off with line dancing instruction and open dance! Farm and prairie inspired attire is encouraged – think denim, boots, flowing skirts, hats, and tailored western details.

Tickets are $125 per person and include dinner and entertainment for the evening. Participation in the event supports a new Exhibition Endowment, ensuring that exhibitions continue to grow, inspire, and connect our community for generations. Contributions will be matched by the Gilchrist Foundation, with that total matched by a generous benefactor, QUADRUPLING your impact!

The following morning, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the Sioux City Art Center will host Art Grows Here, a relaxed, creative morning designed especially for families and young artists to discover how art begins with the world around us – our homes, our land, and the stories we carry with us. Inspired by the rhythms of farm and prairie life, this hands-on event invites children to explore, make, and imagine through art activities rooted in nature and everyday experience.

Kids can create farm-themed artwork, take part in a playful scavenger hunt through the galleries, plant seeds to take home and nurture, and gather for lunch together. It’s a welcoming atmosphere where curiosity leads and creativity grows. Farm and prairie inspired attire is encouraged. Thanks to presenting sponsor State Steel, admission is just $5 per person. (Children 2 and under are free.)

Registration for both events can be made by visiting www.siouxcityartcenter.org or by calling 712-279-6272.