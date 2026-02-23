Groups at Iowa Capitol, lobbying for water quality

Dozens of people calling for state action on water quality rallied at the statehouse Thursday.

Alison Barnhill of Huxley, a member of Food and Water Watch, addressed the crowd. “I’m here for two groups that can’t be here today, who can’t speak up for themselves,” she said. “And one is my sister and all the other people like her who are ravaged by chemotherapy and radiation and are too immunosuppressed to be here.”

Participants placed flowers on a table in the rotunda in honor of Iowans who’ve died of cancer. Jen Sinkler, a communications organizer with Progress Iowa, told the crowd her mom just completed treatment for her second type of cancer. “Even though she is now dealing with permanent alterations to her daily life, she’s going to be O.K.,” Sinkler said, “But we are not O.K.”

Sinkler and others at the rally called on House members to oppose a bill that would shield the makers of Roundup from lawsuits that claim the company failed to warn consumers of health risks, as long as the pesticide’s label follows federal guidelines. The bill passed the Iowa Senate last year. Rally speakers did not address President Trump’s executive order to protecting production of glyphosate, which is the main ingredient in Roundup.