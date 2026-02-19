Ribbon Cutting – Council Oak Supply

Sioux City, IA — Join us as Council Oak celebrates a new space available for rent! The Sioux City Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:00 am.

The 101 by Council Oak is a private gathering space located above the Council Oak Coffee Parlor available for daytime private events—perfect for meetings, workshops, bridal showers, baby showers, and other intimate celebrations.

Council Oak Supply is a coffee roaster and coffee supply business serving customers across the mid-west. They also operate a coffee parlor which is open to the public Monday – Saturday from 7 AM to Noon. Serving their fresh roasted organic coffee, tea, and bakery items. As a company, they provide espresso equipment sales and service for home and commercial settings as well as products like syrups, sauces, powders, cups, lids, etc.