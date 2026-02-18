Stand Up, Let’s Talk 2026

Join us for Stand Up, Let’s Talk, a warm and uplifting evening of comedy, connection, and community, all supporting the Rory McKenna “You Matter” Fund. Enjoy a plated dinner, inspiring stories, and a performance from our featured comedian while helping children in Siouxland access the mental health care they deserve.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, at the Marriott in South Sioux City. We’ll begin with a cocktail reception at 5:00 PM, followed by dinner and the program.

Attire is casual, so come comfortable and ready for a relaxed, meaningful night.

Tickets are available here: https://givebutter.com/c/standup2026



Parking is available on-site at the hotel for your convenience.

Your presence makes a difference. By attending, you’re helping ensure local children receive therapy, tools, and support during their most challenging moments; reminding them that they matter.