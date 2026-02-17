X’s add Two Players To Roster

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed veteran catcher Wilfredo Gimenez and first baseman and catcher Yorman Rodriguez to contracts for the 2026 season.

Wilfredo Gimenez is no stranger to Siouxland; he played for the Explorers in 2023 and was signed to return for the 2024 season but never played for the ball club.

The 2026 season will mark the third time he has signed a contract with the Explorers.

Since 2024, Gimenez has spent two winters playing in his native Venezuela and in Colombia.

In 2023, Gimenez played 63 games while catching 53 for Sioux City, blasting seven home runs and driving in 39 runs, while he slashed a .277/.335/.427 line during the 2023 season.

Yorman Rodriguez comes to Sioux City after having played first base and catching over the course of his 10 seasons of professional baseball.

He was an international free agent signee by the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2014 and would spend five seasons in the Toronto system reaching Low-A before being claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres on December 10, 2020.

The native of Venezuela would spend three seasons in the San Diego farm system, reaching Triple-A El Paso on two separate occasions.

He spent the winter of 2025-2026 playing for Aragua in Venezuela.

In 2024, Rodriguez played in 45 games with Leon in the Mexican League, hitting .319 with five home runs and 21 RBI.

The two additions bring the total of players under contract for the Explorers and Manager Steve Montgomery to 18 for 2026