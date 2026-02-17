Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The event begins on Historic 4th Street at Iowa Street and continues west along 4th Street, concluding at Nebraska Street. The parade welcomes local organizations, businesses, musicians and families to participate in this annual community celebration.

“The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has become one of the area’s favorite spring traditions, and we look forward to seeing the creativity and community spirit on display each year,” said Mac Dolan, co-chair of the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We invite everyone to wear green and join us downtown to celebrate on March 17.”

Presented by MVS Metals, the parade features area schools, sports teams, community groups, local businesses and families celebrating Irish heritage. The event is free and open to the public.

Those interested in participating in the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade or volunteering can connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ SiouxCityStPaticksDayParade .

Founded in 2009 by a group of Irish Siouxlanders, the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was created to bring the community together for a fun and festive celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Over the years, the event has grown to showcase a wide range of organizations, schools, businesses and families, making it a signature annual tradition in Sioux City.