Le Mars Chamber to Host Agri-Business Luncheon in March

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Chamber Agri-Business Luncheon on Tuesday, March 17th, beginning at 9:30 am with community coffee hosted by the Plymouth County Farm Bureau.

Speakers and lunch will follow community coffee from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Speakers include Steve Johnson, an independent speaker retired from ISU extension & outreach, and the keynote speaker, Michelle Rook, a National Farm Reporter and host of Markets Now.

To RSVP, contact office@lemarschamber.com.