SCMU Delivers $38,000 Energy Efficiency Rebate

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities presented Dordt University a $38,135 rebate check this month for choosing energy-efficient technology in campus additions in Sioux Center.

The energy rebates are part of the Bright Energy Solutions program, which offers cash incentives to business and residential energy customers of community-owned utilities who choose qualifying energy-efficient equipment.

“Dordt University continues to pursue choices that help reduce our community’s peak energy demand, which helps keep energy costs lower for us all,” said Kris Pieper, who administers the Bright Energy Solutions program at Sioux Center Municipal Utilities. “Through these choices, they will also save energy and money long-term.”

Dordt staff chose energy-saving technology in the university’s new dining commons, recital hall, offices, cottages, and other spaces, including adding ice storage, which makes ice at night and uses it to help cool spaces during the day, and energy-efficient LED lighting.

“Dordt University values stewardship, both financial stewardship and environmental stewardship. The opportunity and decision to install energy-efficient lighting and HVAC equipment in our buildings is one way of showing our commitment to stewardship. We are thankful for the partnership with the City of Sioux Center for providing a rebate so Dordt can reach this goal,” said Josh Dorhout, Director of Facilities and Services at Dordt University.

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities provides power to more than 2,600 homes and businesses and is one of 61 members of wholesale power provider Missouri River Energy Services, which offers the Bright Energy Solutions energy-efficiency incentive program. The Bright Energy Solutions rebates are designed to help member utilities reduce electric energy costs and operate more efficiently. Learn more at www.siouxcenter.org/rebates.