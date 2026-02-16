Ernst Names Small Business of the Week, Mescher Family Retail Clothing Businesses

Red Oak Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Small Business Committee, announced her Small Business of the Week: the Mescher family’s collection of retail clothing businesses in Plymouth County. Throughout the 119th Congress, Chair Ernst plans to recognize a small business in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“It’s clear the Meschers and their businesses are woven into the fabric of the Plymouth County community,” said Chair Ernst. “From providing the perfect place to shop ‘til you drop at Sugar N Spice and expanding through Lily Zita to suiting folks up for success at Mescher’s Clothing and steadfastly supporting events in downtown Le Mars, there is no shortage of material that makes the Meschers qualified to receive my Small Business of the Week award.”

This successful group of clothing shops got its start in 2013 when Jill Mescher founded Sugar N Spice in downtown Le Mars. A mother of three with a passion for fashion, she set out to create a children’s boutique that reflected the individual styles of her own children. As her young customers grew up, Jill made sure her business expanded along with them, opening Lily Zita as a teen boutique in 2021. To complete the trifecta and truly become a destination for the whole family, Jill and her husband, Chad, added menswear and dry cleaning to their portfolio when they launched Mescher’s Clothing in 2024. In addition to maintaining their businesses, the Meschers are actively engaged in their community, serving on the local chamber of commerce and regularly participating in collaborative downtown events with other businesses.