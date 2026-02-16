2026 Sioux City Reads Program Events & Activities for March

The Sioux City Reads program returns with a new title for 2026: The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger. Community members are invited to join the library for a variety of Sioux City Reads events occurring throughout March. Follow the Library on Facebook to see all planned events at facebook.com/SiouxCityPublicLibrary. Library events are free and open to the public. The River We Remember is a standalone historical mystery novel by William Kent Krueger, set in 1958 in Jewel, Minnesota. The story explores themes of war’s aftermath, bigotry, forgiveness, and the power of storytelling, all centered around the murder of a prominent citizen, and the complex characters involved – including a Native American veteran and his Japanese wife.

Open Book Club: The River We Remember – Discuss the book with fellow community members. There are 3 sessions to choose from to help fit your schedule:

In-person:

Monday, March 2 at 10am at the Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave.

Monday, March 2 at 5pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

Virtual:

Wednesday, March 4 at Noon via ZOOM, sign up at siouxcitylibrary.org/open-book-club

Trivia Night!

Wednesday, March 11, 6:30-8:30pm at Buffalo Alice, 1022 4th St.

Celebrate 2026’s Sioux City Reads season at Trivia Night! Arrive early to get a table and play as a team or on your own. Each round gives players a chance to win exciting book prizes. Food and beverage may be purchased from Buffalo Alice staff.

Film Screening: Farewell to Manzanar

Sunday, March 22 at 2pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, seven-year-old Jeanne Wakatsuki, her family and 11,000 other Americans of Japanese descent and their immigrant parents are imprisoned in the internment camp Manzanar in California.

Video Presentation: Memories of Five Nisei

Wednesday, March 25 at 6pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

Five second-generation Japanese Americans share memories of their lives, with a focus on their World War II internment camp experience.

Puzzle Competition – Two Events*!

Saturday, March 28, 10-11:30am at the Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave.

Tuesday, March 31, 6-7:30pm at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

Register your team of 4-6 puzzlers and work to complete a 750-piece river scene puzzle for a chance to win prizes! *Each team may register for one event only. Teams of fewer than four participants may be combined. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at siouxcitylibrary.org/siouxcityreads.

Ongoing Sioux City Reads activities throughout March:

Sioux City Reads Writing Contest:

We want to know how this book impacted you! Write an original piece: poem, essay, short story, limerick, etc. – no longer than one page, inspired by the 2026 Sioux City Reads title, The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger.

Submit your piece by Tuesday, March 31 in-person at any Library location or via the online form at siouxcitylibrary.org/siouxcityreads. One submission per participant, please.

A selection of finalists will be displayed at the Library in April, and the winner will be announced on Reference Roundtable, Live on Facebook, on Thursday, April 2. The winning author will also receive a $25 gift card to Book People.

Community Window Mural: River of Memories

Visit the atrium at the Aalfs Downtown Library—share a water-inspired memory on a paper fish and become part of the library’s river mural in celebration of the Sioux City Reads’ selection, The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger.