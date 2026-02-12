Public Notice – 2026 Annual Undersized Watermain Replacement Project

The City of Sioux City would like to invite you to attend a public meeting open house to present and discuss the upcoming watermain replacement project in your area. The proposed project will include the replacement of various undersized watermains and lead services at the following locations:

•Chicago Avenue (South Rustin Street to South Helen Street)

•Westcott Street (1st Street to 2nd Street)

•West 1st Street (Main Street to Cook Street)

•Center Street (West 1st Street to West 3rd Street)

•Dubuque Street (7th Street to 14th Street)

The public open house will give an opportunity to view plans and to discuss project components and anticipated project schedules. City staff and engineers from the design consultant team, McClure Engineering Company, will be present to discuss project exhibits and answer any questions.

The open house details are below:

DATE: Thursday, February 26, 2026

TIME: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please come at a time that works best as there is no formal presentation. You are free to come and go during this time.

LOCATION: City Hall

405 6th Street, Sioux City

4th Floor – Engineering Clocktower Conference Room

If you have questions or are unable to attend the public meeting, please contact one of the following individuals:

City of Sioux City Project Manager Brittany Anderson 712.279.6401 branderson@sioux-city.org

McClure Engineering Design Engineer Cody Forch 712.870.3596 cforch@mcclurevision.com

Project Components:

•Remove and replace watermains that are identified as undersized

•Replace lead water services

Project Goals:

•Improve water quality and water flows

•Reduce maintenance expenses and disruptions associated with watermain breaks