Musketeers Trade For NHL Draft Pick

The Sioux City Musketeers have made a trade with the Chicago Steel.

The Musketeers receive forward, Ashton Schultz, who has been drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, and a 2026 Phase II 3rd Round Pick.

The Musketeers are sending in return, forward Dallas Vieau and a 2027 Phase II 3rd round pick and 2027 Phase I 3rd, 4th and 5th round draft picks.

Ashton Schultz brings some immediate offensive firepower to the Musketeers forward group.

In 32 games for the Chicago Steel this season Schultz has racked up 22 points in 32 games with nine goals and thirteen assists.

The Minnesota native also played a full season for the Steel in 2024-25 and accrued a 39 point season across 57 games with 14 goals and 25 assists.

A USHL veteran of 101 total games, Schultz was originally drafted by the Sioux Falls Stampede 62nd overall, in the fifth round of the 2022 USHL Phase I draft.

He played in 12 total games for the Stampede before being traded to Chicago at the outset of the 2024 season.

Schultz was drafted this past summer by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL draft. He was taken 167th overall in the 6th round. One pick prior to former Musketeer, Anthony Allain-Samake who went to the Anaheim Ducks 168th overall.

“Ashton is an explosive offensive player that will help drive offense for our group” said Musketeers General Manager, Sean Clark.

“His on ice awareness, skill, and play making abilities are some of the best in all of Junior hockey. We believe this move helps move us closer to bringing a Clark Cup back to Sioux City.”

The 5’11, 181 pound forward will already be well accustomed to some current Musketeers as he played high school hockey for the Minnetonka Skippers. Schultz played alongside current Musketeers Gavin and Luke Garry. And former Musketeers, Hagen Burrows and Liam Hupka.

Schultz is also committed to play collegiately with the University of North Dakota.

Dallas Vieau’s time with the Musketeers comes to an end after 88 total games in the green and gold. In that time he scored 23 goals and 29 assists.

This season Vieau had 15 goals and 15 assists through 43 games.

His 30 total points were the fifth most on the Musketeers roster this season.

Schultz will see his first action as a Sioux City Musketeer this weekend when the Musketeers face the Omaha Lancers on Saturday at 6:05 pm and the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders on Sunday at 3:05 pm.

Both games are at the Tyson Events Center.