Clark To Play for U.S. At World Cup

Former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark will be representing the United States at World Cup Qualifying.

The tournament will take place next month in Puerto Rico. Clark was named as one of the 12 players on the roster, joining Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who all earned gold medals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Also on the team is Angel Reese, who’s had a rivalry with Clark since Reese’s LSU Tigers beat Clark’s Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA Championship game.

The United States team is seeking a fifth consecutive World Cup title.

University of Iowa file photo