NAACP’s Coretta Scott King Project Will Bring Together Musicians, Scholars, and Speakers

Sioux City, IA — Siouxland will celebrate Coretta Scott King’s life as both concert singer and partner with her husband, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, in the Civil Rights Movement on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 7:00 pm in Morningside University’s Eppley Auditorium.

This free narrated concert will include both local choirs and professional opera singers. In the post-concert conversation, which will last about 30 minutes, audience members may ask questions of two Coretta Scott King scholars and two performers in the concert: Timothy Steele, Marty Knepper, Neil Nelson and Monique Scarlett.

This concert is brought to Siouxland at no charge through the generosity of the local NAACP Sioux City Branch; Humanities Iowa; the National Endowment for the Humanities; and the Federation of the State Humanities Councils. In addition to the concert, the Humanities Iowa grant also sponsored the Downtown Sioux City’s Public Library’s special circulating library exhibit.