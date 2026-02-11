Museum Continues Declaration Book Club

The Sioux City Public Museum will continue the study of the Declaration of Independence with the Declaration Book Club, a reading group designed to bring people together to read, discuss, and reflect on the Declaration of Independence – one of the most influential documents in American history.

The second meeting of the Declaration Book Club will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. The program invites participants of all backgrounds to engage deeply with the text of the Declaration, examining its language, historical context, and continuing relevance in civic life today. Participants are invited to join even if they were unable to attend the first meeting.

Designed by Monticello, the Declaration Book Club emphasizes close reading, thoughtful discussion, and shared inquiry. Participants will explore not only what the Declaration says, but how its ideas have been understood, challenged, and reinterpreted over time.

This meeting will focus on 1826, 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was written and the year of the first major commemoration of the founding of the United States. We will delve into the anniversary, and the causes and controversies that had emerged in the young United States since its beginnings. This meeting will be moderated by West High history teacher Rachelle Barnum.

Declaration Book Club is free to attend, and registration is highly recommended through the Museum’s webpage at SiouxCityMuseum.org. All reading materials are available online.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, is regularly open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For visitor information, visit SiouxCityMuseum.org or call 712-279-6174.