USD Names New Football Coach

Matt Vitzhum has been named the 32nd head coach of the University of South Dakota Coyote football program.

He takes over from Travis Johansen, who departs after one season as head football coach and seven seasons on staff at the USD.

Johansen is leaving to become the new Defensive Coordinator at Big 10 program Rutgers.

Johansen guided the coyotes to the FCS quarterfinals this season and a final ranking of 11th in his lone season at the helm.

In his two seasons at South Dakota, Vitzthum has reached at least the quarterfinals with the program.

His first season on staff the Coyotes reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.

His second season, in 2025, saw the Yotes make it back to the quarterfinals with him on staff.

Vitzthum in 2025, served as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As the quarterbacks coach, he worked directly with one of the best Coyote quarterbacks in program history in Aidan Bouman, who for the third-straight season threw for over 2,000 yards; plus a career-best 26 touchdown passes.

