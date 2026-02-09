Ribbon Cutting – Certified Testing Services

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Certified Testing Services’ expanded and renovated facility on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:00 pm.

Certified Testing Services, Inc. is a Sioux City, Iowa–based provider of geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing services for a vast array of projects in the greater Siouxland area. Established in 1987, the company prides itself on delivering accurate, reliable and timely test results and engineering support to help ensure quality and safety in construction. They partner closely with clients, contractors, and agencies to reduce risk, control costs, and keep projects on schedule. With offices in Sioux City and Storm Lake, Iowa, they serve a wide service area throughout Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.