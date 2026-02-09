Manage cold and flu season with Drilling Pharmacy’s convenient services!

We are in the heart of cold and flu season, and Drilling Pharmacy can provide test and treat services! We test for strep throat and influenza A and B in the pharmacy, and will dispense treatment in the same visit if appropriate. This can be a convenient one-stop shop if you are feeling under the weather. Patients are encouraged to call and speak with one of our pharmacists with any questions they may have!

It’s not too late to protect yourself during cold and flu season by getting your flu shot! We are happy to accommodate curbside vaccinations if desired. We are continuing to offer other vaccine services including pneumonia, shingles, RSV, tetanus, and Covid-19 boosters.