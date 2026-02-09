KLEM Business Showcase on Thursday

The free 2026 KLEM BUSINESS SHOWCASE is scheduled to take place at the Le Mars Convention Center, located at 301 12th St SE in Le Mars on Thursday, February 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The Plymouth County Pork Producers will be grilling!! We’ll be serving those famous pork loin sandwiches starting at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy free ice cream treats- compliments of Wells Enterprises.

There is one vendor space remaining, due to an unavoidable cancellation. Contact KLEM at 546-4121 for more information.