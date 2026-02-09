KLEM Business Showcase on Thursday

The free 2026 KLEM BUSINESS SHOWCASE is scheduled to take place at the Le Mars Convention Center, located at 301 12th St SE in Le Mars on Thursday, February 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..
The Plymouth County Pork Producers will be grilling!! We’ll be serving those famous pork loin sandwiches starting at 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy free ice cream treats- compliments of Wells Enterprises.
There is one vendor space remaining, due to an unavoidable cancellation. Contact KLEM at 546-4121 for more information.
Regist
er for a Pizza Oven Ooni Karu 12 from Le Mars Ace Hardware.
Featuring – WINTER FARMER’S MARKET – B Weets SourDough, TJ’s Jams, Jellies & Crafts, Midwest Sips, Mink Creek Honey/Popcorn, The Scheitler Bakers.
Exhibitors include:
- Ace Hardware
- All Around Exteriors
- Barkley’s Bag
- CENT Credit Union
- CAASA Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Abuse
- Cyber Cloak.Tech
- Floyd Valley Healthcare
- Gary’s Carpet Service
- Groetken Family Eye Care
- Home Improvers of Alton
- Inclusive Connections LLC.
- Iowa State Bank
- Iowa State Extension Office – Plymouth
- LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Le Mars Community Theatre
- Le Mars Girl Scouts
- Le Mars Public Library/Second Chapter Book Store
- Life Skills Training Center
- Marcy Wall-Independent Scentsy Director
- Memory Furniture
- Northwest Bank
- OctaPharma Plasma Inc`
- Plains Area Mental Health Center
- Plymouth County Fair
- Plymouth County Museum
- Premier Communications
- Prime Bank
- Pro-Seal Solutions
- Pure Home Health
- Real Property Management Express/Overlook Apartments
- Red’s Printing
- Serendipity Event Rental
- State Farm – Michael Crank
- T-Mobile
- Velocity Research
- Willow Lodge – Pet Resort
- Window World
- Ice Cream Treats- Sponsored by Wells Enterprise