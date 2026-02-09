Hy-Vee Introduces Dietitian Dishes, New Line of Medically Tailored Meals

West Des Moines, Iowa — To help support customers throughout their health journey, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians have introduced a new line of frozen medically tailored meals called Dietitian Dishes.

Available in the frozen section of Hy-Vee’s HealthMarket department and online, Dietitian Dishes come in more than 15 varieties of nutrient-dense, single-serve options and include flavors like Egg Roll in a Bowl, Braised Beef, Mediterranean Chicken, Spicy Layered Chicken Enchiladas and more. Each entree is made with delicious, whole-food ingredients that are designed to support different dietary needs including heart-friendly and diabetes-friendly diets. The heat-and-eat meals can be prepared in a microwave within 5 minutes or less.

“Dietitian Dishes make healthy eating easier, especially for individuals who are just learning how to navigate chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease,” said Elisa Sloss, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president of HealthMarkets and dietitians. “These dietitian-inspired entrees offer convenient, nutritious meal solutions that are packed with delicious flavor, contain key nutrients and can be prepared within minutes.”

Hy-Vee is one of the first grocers in the nation to develop its own line of medically tailored meals, which builds upon its overall mission of making lives easier, healthier and happier. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee introduced an online food scoring system to help customers identify better-for-you options while grocery shopping. Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians also offer personalized nutrition counseling, available in person and virtually with insurance billing available.

Hy-Vee plans to continue expanding Dietitian Dishes over time to include more meal options that can fit specific health and dietary needs.