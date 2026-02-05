Rehabilitation of the Old Bacon Creek Sanitary Sewer Project Public Meeting

The City of Sioux City would like to invite you to attend a public meeting open house to present and discuss the Rehabilitation of the Old Bacon Creek Sanitary Sewer Project in your area. The proposed project will include the rehabilitation of approximately 5,200 feet of sewer main and associated manholes beneath the Old Bacon Creek concrete channel. Sanitary sewer laterals to adjacent properties along this section will also be repaired during this work.

A public open house will be held to view construction staging plans and to discuss project components and anticipated project schedules. City staff and engineers from the design consultant team, JEO Consulting Group, and representatives from the contractor, H & W Contracting, LLC will be in attendance to discuss project exhibits and answer any questions.

The open house details are below:

DATE: Thursday, February 19, 2026

TIME: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please come at a time that works best as there is no formal presentation. You are free to come and go during this time.

LOCATION: City Hall – 405 6th Street, Sioux City

4th Floor – Engineering Clocktower Conference Room

For more information, view Sioux City’s press release.