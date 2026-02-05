Heartland Counseling Services to Break Ground on New Crisis Stabilization & Detox Center in Siouxland

The community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony, name unveiling, and enjoy refreshments after the program.

WHAT:This new facility will expand access to mental health and substance use crisis care in Siouxland, ensuring individuals can receive timely, compassionate treatment close to home. With 12 mental health beds and 12 detox beds, the center will increaselocal capacity, ease the burden on hospitals and law enforcement, and provide a safe, supportive place for stabilization and recovery.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

11:00 a.m. (program begins promptly)

Reception with donuts and coffee will immediately follow at The Life Center (Door B).

WHERE:

1201 Arbor Drive

South Sioux City, Nebraska 68776

(To the right of Heartland’s current building)

WHO:

Heartland Counseling Services Leadership & Staff

Heartland’s Board of Directors

Local officials

Community partners and supporters

WHY:

This new facility is rooted in a simple belief: everyone deserves immediate, compassionate care during a mental health or substance use crisis. The facility ensures people in Siouxland won’t have to wait in emergency rooms, travel far from home, or go without help. Instead, they’ll have a safe, local place to turn for immediate care, support, and a path forward — strengthening not only individuals, but our entire community.