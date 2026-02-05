Heartland Counseling Services to Break Ground on New Crisis Stabilization & Detox Center in Siouxland

This new facility will expand access to mental health and substance use crisis care in Siouxland, ensuring individuals can receive timely, compassionate treatment close to home. With 12 mental health beds and 12 detox beds, the center will increase
local capacity, ease the burden on hospitals and law enforcement, and provide a safe, supportive place for stabilization and recovery.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
11:00 a.m. (program begins promptly)
Reception with donuts and coffee will immediately follow at The Life Center (Door B).
WHERE:
1201 Arbor Drive
South Sioux City, Nebraska 68776
(To the right of Heartland’s current building)
WHO:
Heartland Counseling Services Leadership & Staff
Heartland’s Board of Directors
Local officials
Community partners and supporters
WHY:
This new facility is rooted in a simple belief: everyone deserves immediate, compassionate care during a mental health or substance use crisis. The facility ensures people in Siouxland won’t have to wait in emergency rooms, travel far from home, or go without help. Instead, they’ll have a safe, local place to turn for immediate care, support, and a path forward — strengthening not only individuals, but our entire community.