Eastern Iowa leaders consider restrictions on data center development

Linn County supervisors have approved the first draft of an ordinance to regulate large data center development in unincorporated parts of the county, but some residents fear it doesn’t do enough to protect them.

The ordinance requires data center developers to complete a water study, and sign water use and economic development agreements with the county, but longtime resident James Sanders told the board the ordinance needs to be more strict.

Sanders says, “You may not have control over who issues water permits, but you can put requirements, the teeth of the requirements, in your ordinance that says you need to have this, no if, ands or buts.”

The county has the authority to approve or deny rezoning applications from developers. Supervisor Brandi Meisheid says if the ordinance feels broad, it’s to allow the county to address specifics that can vary widely based on the developer.

Meisheid says, “We have to make sure that the ordinance that we’re writing not only protects our residents but also is broad enough that it captures anybody wanting to come and then we can dive down into those specifics to make sure we have further protections based upon how they operate.”

Supervisors say they will consider adding amendments addressing decommissioning, light pollution and residential well protection at their next meeting on Monday. The third and final reading is scheduled for later next week.