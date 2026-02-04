A Night in Violet

We would be honored if fellow chamber members would join us for this meaningful event through attending the gala address, or by sponsorship or sponsoring a table to fill with guests.

Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, a Hollywood-style Glam-Bot experience, and a powerful keynote from Joe Petito, father of Gabby Petito, speaking on the loss of his daughter due to intimate partner violence, and his journey on sharing it with the public within the national spotlight.

General admission seating for the speaker also available through Ticketmaster. See attached for sponsorship details. Contact SafePlace for sponsorship at 712-277-0131.