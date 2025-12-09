Northwestern Vs Indiana Wesleyan For NAIA Volleyball Title

In the 2025 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Semifinals in Sioux City Monday night, the Northwestern Red Raiders of Orange City defeated the Concordia (Neb.) Bulldogs 3-0 (25-23, 25-13,25-9).

The Red Raiders edged out a close first set, despite falling behind 19-13; they came back to win 25-23.

They won the second set decisively, winning 25-13.

Northwestern continue to carry its momentum with a 25-9 third set victory to sweep the Bulldogs.

Northwestern moves onto the Championship match for the second time in program history to face a familiar foe in Indiana Wesleyan for a shot at its first title.

Wesleyan defeated the Red Raiders for the 2023 title and will seek their third consecutive championship.

The Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats emerged victorious over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers with a hard-fought 3-2 battle (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11).

The championship takes place tonight, December 9, at 7 p.m. in the events center.

photo courtesy NAIA