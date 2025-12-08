Nebraska Indian Community College Receives $7 Million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation

South Sioux City, NE — December 4th, 2025— Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) is honored to announce that it has received a one-time, significant gift of $7 Million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation. This extraordinary contribution will empower NICC to further its mission of providing accessible, culturally relevant education to Native communities and fostering opportunities for academic and personal growth for all students.

“This is a historic moment for Nebraska Indian Community College and for the Tribal Nations we serve,” said President Michael Oltrogge. “This transformational investment will support our mission for the next seven generations. It will strengthen our academic programs, student services, faculty development, and long-term institutional stability.”

NICC is chartered by the Omaha and Santee Sioux Nations, offering higher education rooted in Native traditions and values. The support from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation will enable NICC to:

• Enhance student services and academic programs

• Invest in technology and infrastructure improvements

• Expanding scholarships and financial aid opportunities

• Support community-based initiatives that promote cultural preservation and economic development

Oltrogge emphasized the importance of the gift for Tribal Colleges and Universities. “TCUs are powerful institutions, yet chronically underfunded. We preserve culture and language, expand education, and strengthen sovereignty—often with limited resources. This gift recognizes that reality and the potential of

our students.” He thanked NICC’s faculty, staff, Board of Directors, and the MacKenzie Scott Foundation “for believing in the future of Tribal higher education.”

For more information about Nebraska Indian Community College and its programs, visit https://www.thenicc.edu/.