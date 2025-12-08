Jimmy Rodgers Introduced As New Iowa State Football Coach

New Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rodgers hopes to build on the success of former coach Matt Campbell.

After spending the past season at Washington State, Rodgers takes over an ISU program that has won 19 games over the past two seasons.

He says the first priority is building a roster for next season and retaining as many of the current players as possible.

Rodgers admits it is likely some will follow Campbell to Penn State and others will enter the transfer portal.

Rodgers met with the players on Sunday and hopes they will get to know the new staff before making a decision on their future.

He has experience in roster building after taking over at Washington State one year ago.

Prior to his time at Washington State, Rodgers was the head coach at South Dakota State and is familiar with recruiting in the Midwest.

Matt Campbell was introduced as the new football coach at Penn State.

Campbell spent the past 10 years at Iowa State and led the Cyclones to a pair of trips to the Big 12 Championship game.

Campbell says his meeting last Friday night with the Cyclone team was one of the hardest things.

He led ISU to seven bowl games in 10 years and left as the school’s all-time leader in wins.

Campbell says Penn State is the right program at the right time.

He says Derek Hoodjer will serve as GM for Penn State as they seek to rebuild the roster.

Hoodjer served as director of player personnel at Iowa State.

Radio Iowa