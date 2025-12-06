NO TRAVEL RECOMMENDED IN SIOUX CITY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING

Due to the current weather conditions in Sioux City, travel is not recommended.

Sioux City Police report a high volume of vehicle collisions.

An Accident Alert is being declared for December 6, 2025, starting at 11:45 am and will end when weather conditions improve.

During this alert, Sioux City Police Officers may not respond to accidents that do not involve injury, suspected use of drugs or alcohol, or are not blocking public roadways.

Anyone involved in a motor vehicle accident/collision can report that accident within 72 hours with the Departments Records section or online by completing the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Accident Report.

That form can be found at https://iowadot.forms.govos.com/f/EQBHMf.