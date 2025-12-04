Wreath Laying at Sgt. Floyd Monument

The public is invited to a wreath laying ceremony by the Sgt Floyd Honor Guard at the Sgt. Floyd Monument, 2601 S Lewis Blvd, Sioux City at 11am Saturday, December 13. The event will be held at the monument; attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.

Hosted by the Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, along with the Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard and others, the event is in collaboration with the “National Wreaths Across America Day,” a day set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor, and teach about our veterans.

The Sgt. Floyd Monument was built to commemorate the life of Sgt. Charles Floyd, a United States explorer, a noncommissioned officer in the US Army, a quartermaster in the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die on the expedition. The monument marks his grave site. On June 30, 1960, the monument became the first designated National Historic Landmark of the United States.