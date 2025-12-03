Join us for Wine About Winter on February 6, 2026, from 6–8 PM at the Marriott Event Center. This special evening supports the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA’s Healthy Living programs, helping individuals and families across Siouxland build stronger, healthier lives.

Enjoy a warm winter night featuring wine tasting, light refreshments, music, and community connection. Your attendance directly supports programs that improve well-being, encourage active lifestyles, and strengthen our community.

Event Details:

• Date: February 6, 2026

• Time: 6–8 PM

• Location: Marriott Event Center

• Learn more: https://www.nwsymca.org/events/wine-about-winter

Whether you’re looking for a fun winter outing or a meaningful way to support community health, Wine About Winter is the perfect way to give back and enjoy an evening out. We hope to see you there!