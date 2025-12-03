Index puts Iowa manufacturing in positive territory amid region’s ‘sideways’ economy

A Creighton University index puts Iowa’s manufacturing sector in slightly positive territory, but Creighton economist Ernie Goss says the manufacturing and supply managers surveyed in Iowa and eight other states region indicate tariffs, inflation and slowing business activity continue to put stress on the region’s economy.

Goss oversees the monthly survey and calculates a Mid-America Business Conditions Index. “Not good,” Goss said. “It’s moving sideways.”

Creighton’s Business Conditions Index for Iowa was rated highest in the region, while Missouri’s “plummeted,” according to Goss. The survey found declines in neighboring Nebraska and South Dakota as well. Goss said the region’s manufacturing sector seems to be “holding up” in the midst of major challenges. “It could have been worse,” Goss said. “The negatives are getting less negative, I can say that.”

Creighton’s regional survey indicates November production levels from manufacturers — including manufacturers in Iowa– were below what Goss calls growth neutral. “John Deere just announced that their sales are down, their profits are down and…that’s just emblematic of what’s going on across the region,” Goss said.

A news release about this month’s survey cited one of the supply managers surveyed, who said their business outlook has moved from positive to cautious. “The outlook is slower growth in the economy. Now does that mean a recession? Not at this point,” Goss said. “There is a recession for certain parts of the economy — that would be the rural areas heavily dependent on agriculture, that would be housing where we’re seeing a recession in certain parts of the country.”

Iowa’s overall housing market shows home prices and sales have been up in 2025, according to the Iowa Association of Realtors.