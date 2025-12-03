Fareway and Iowa Farm Bureau Partner to “Meat the Need” with Truckload Donation to Iowa Food Banks

Des Moines, IA — Fareway Stores, Inc. and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation announced the donation of a truckload of protein to Iowa’s six Feeding America food banks as part of their annual Meat the Need partnership. The donation includes 23 pallets totaling 25,000 pounds of protein — the equivalent of 100,000 servings for Iowans in need. Dos Rios taco meat (12,000 lbs.) was secured through a partnership with Two Rivers, while the ground pork portion (13,000 lbs.) was purchased from Webster City Custom Meats.

“Fareway is honored to join forces with the Iowa Farm Bureau for the fourth year of Meat the Need,” Jeff Cook, Vice President of Retail Market Operations, Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “Together, we’re making a meaningful impact by providing protein to families who need it most. This donation reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the communities where our employees and customers live.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year of the Meat the Need initiative, which ensures families across Iowa have access to essential protein during a critical time of year.

“Iowa farmers take great pride in growing and raising the food that supports our communities,” Iowa Farm Bureau President, Brent Johnson said. “Food insecurity is a challenge that many families are currently facing, and Iowa Farm bureau is proud to partner with Fareway again to ‘Meat the Need’ and provide fresh, high-quality protein to those who need support.”

This donation arrives at a pivotal moment, as food banks across Iowa are serving a record number of individuals — many seeking assistance for the very first time.

“Protein is critical for a balanced diet, yet it’s often the hardest item for food banks to source. Thanks to Fareway and the Iowa Farm Bureau, thousands of Iowans will have access to high-quality protein this season.” Tami Nielsen, President & CEO, Food Bank of Iowa said. “We are deeply grateful for their continued generosity and partnership.”