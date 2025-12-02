Vaccines and Test & Treat available at Drilling Pharmacy

It’s not too late to protect yourself during cold and flu season by getting your flu shot! We are happy to accommodate curbside vaccinations if desired. We are continuing to offer other vaccine services including pneumonia, shingles, RSV, tetanus, and Covid-19 boosters.

We also provide test and treat services where we test for strep throat or influenza A and B in the pharmacy and dispense the treatment in the same visit if appropriate. Patients are encouraged to call and speak with one of our pharmacists with any questions they may have!