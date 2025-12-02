Conservation Nebraska Hosts Innovative Leadership Event in South Sioux City

South Sioux City, NE – Conservation Nebraska invites community members to an exciting and interactive event on Saturday, December 6th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This unique session will combine key elements from two of the organization’s flagship programs—the Boards and Commissions Fellowship and Our Legacy Nebraska Program—into one dynamic, condensed experience.

The event aims to explore critical topics such as community organizing, environmental justice, advocacy, board service, and local government engagement. By presenting these lessons in a single three-hour session, Conservation Nebraska hopes to spark meaningful conversations and empower participants to take action in their communities.

“This is an experiment,” said Rogelio Rodriguez Villalobos, Leadership Development Manager at Conservation Nebraska. “We want to bring as many voices to the table as possible and see how we can make these programs more accessible and impactful.”

Registration is required to ensure an accurate headcount. Interested participants can sign up using the provided form and are encouraged to invite others who share a passion for conservation and civic engagement. Please register here.

For more information or to register, visit necconserve.org or contact Rogelio Rodriguez Villalobos at info@necv.org.