Jolly Jamboree to be held December 6

The Jolly Jamboree is a free, family-friendly holiday event hosted by Siouxland Mental Health Center at the Child & Adolescent Center, located at 4265 Sergeant Road. Held on Friday, December 6th from 9:00–11:00 AM, the Jolly Jamboree invites children and families to enjoy a festive indoor holiday experience complete with decorated doorways, activity stations, treats, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Designed to bring joy and connection to youth in our community, the event offers a warm and welcoming space for families during the holiday season. Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate by decorating a doorway or hosting an activity to help create a magical and memorable morning for the children we serve.