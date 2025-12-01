John Maxwell’s Live2Lead Siouxland

LIVE2LEAD is an annual leadership development experience hosted by Certified Maxwell Leaders to audiences all over the world via simulcast.

Attendees learn from world-class leadership experts in various industries, gain new perspectives on relevant topics, and leave prepared with practical tools to maximize their leadership abilities and trajectories.

Your Host for Live2Lead Siouxland is Maxwell Leader Stacie Anderson. She will facilitate interactive training between speakers to put what you’re learning immediately into action. Plus, there will be lunch and networking to grow your influence.

The event will take place at RE/MAX’s Riviera Theatre, offering an immersive, big-screen visual and surround-sound audio experience. Sit back in comfy chairs and experience the simulcast dynamically.

Meet the Speakers:

JOHN C. MAXWELL is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, coach, and leader who has sold more than 34 million books. He is the founder of Maxwell Leadership®, a leadership development organization that has trained tens of millions of leaders in every nation. Having been recognized as the #1 leader in business and as the world’s most influential leadership expert, Maxwell continues to influence individuals and organizations worldwide—from Fortune 500 CEOs and national leaders to entrepreneurs and the leaders of tomorrow.

TIFFANI BOVA is a trailblazing thought leader, bestselling author, and former Growth & Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce. With decades of experience helping businesses transform customer experiences and drive sustained growth, Tiffani offers bold insights that spark game-changing conversations in every room. As a former Gartner Research Fellow and host of a highly acclaimed, 5-star-rated podcast, Tiffani continues to inspire leaders with her dynamic and innovative approach.

VALORIE BURTON is a life strategist, international speaker, and CEO of the Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute. Her life-changing message has an intriguing, research-based emphasis in the pioneering field of applied positive psychology – the study of what happens when things go right with us. Her company provides coaching, coach training, and resilience training and has served clients in all 50 states and 20 countries on six continents. Since 1999, she has written 13 books translated into multiple languages, including Let Go of the Guilt, It’s About Time, and Successful Women Think Differently.

JESSE COLE is the founder and owner of the Savannah Bananas and the creator of Banana Ball—a fast-paced, wildly entertaining twist on traditional baseball. Since their debut, the Savannah Bananas have sold out every game, building a fan waitlist of over 3 million. With more than 20 million social media followers and global features on ESPN, CBS, and The Today Show, Jesse is redefining the fan experience. He is also a bestselling author and an international keynote speaker, known for his innovative approach to leadership and engagement.

ANTHONY TRUCKS is a former foster child, NFL football player, and competitor on American Ninja Warrior. Now an author and Identity Shift Coach, Anthony’s journey took a dramatic turn after a career-altering shoulder injury, forcing him to rebuild his life from the ground up. As the founder of Dark Work and creator of the Dark Work Experience, Anthony empowers people to unlock the power of their identity through intentional, behind-the-scenes effort—what he calls “Dark Work.” His mission is to help others tap into their full potential and Make Shift Happen!

STACIE ANDERSON is your host for Live2Lead and your local Maxwell Certified Leader. This is her fourth year hosting Live2Lead in Siouxland, but has been part of the leadership team since 2014. In 2018, she worked alongside John Maxwell in Costa Rica; helping train leaders in all eight areas of influence including their government, educational system and business landscape. She is going with him again on another Country Transformation trip to Argentina this September. It is her passion to bring leadership and inspiration to her community. Stacie also owns Expand, formerly Siouxland Magazine, which focuses on personal and professional development.