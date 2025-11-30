Siouxland Federal Credit Union / Scheels to present check to Siouxland Mental Health Center

Siouxland Federal Credit Union & Scheels will present a check to Siouxland Mental Health Center for $11,687 on Wednesday, December 3 at 10:00 at our South Sioux City location – 3000 Plaza Drive, S. Sioux City, NE

Annually, Siouxland Federal Credit Union holds an Employee-Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. At this event we conduct a silent auction from items that are donated from our generous community with 100% of the proceeds are donated to a local charity or organization. The generosity and support of Siouxland businesses and our employees have made our silent auction a huge success through the years.

Again this year Scheels graciously matched the first $5,000 of the money raised, and we are pleased to partner with them in presenting this check.