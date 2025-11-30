Multiple businesses in pedestrian mall in Iowa City closing

Multiple businesses in downtown Iowa City are being forced to shut down after the building owners racked up more than $26 million dollars in debt.

Green State Credit Union moved to foreclose on the buildings including the SpareMe bowling alley and arcade on the first floor of the Chauncey building. Heather Soseman is the general manager and says she was given just a week’s notice to close SpareMe.

“I’m just beat down and exhausted. I’ve just lost my job and my whole team and a part of my heart. This has been six years of my life,” she says. Harry Whittenburg-Nelson is the assistant general manager of the bowling alley. “I certainly wasn’t expecting it. And just kind of like, sadness,” he says. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears, I guess, into this place. But just kind of sadness, too, for the staff, especially with it being around Thanksgiving, like everybody’s kind of scattered.”

Nobody made a bid on the properties at the sheriff’s action, so the assets are back in the hands of the credit union. SpareMe, the Hotel Chauncey and hotelVetro in the Pedestrian Mall will all be closed by the end of the month. FilmScene, a movie theater that’s also on the first floor of the Chauncey, will not be closing.