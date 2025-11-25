Perdue Farms Partners with Iowa Nonprofits to Distribute Meals to More Than 300 Families During Critical Holiday Period

Sioux City, IA — This week, as families prepare to gather around the table for a holiday meal, Perdue Farms supported two longstanding partners, Sunnybrook Hope Center and Food Bank of Siouxland, to provide nutritious meals to more than 300 households in Iowa through a holiday mobile pantry distribution event.

Sunnybrook Hope Center, the recent recipient of a $20,000 grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, hosted the distribution at a critical time for families in their service area, offering meal boxes packed with nonperishable staples and high-quality Perdue protein.

“With rising grocery costs, many household budgets are stretched beyond their limits. Each year, 42% of the food-insecure population in Siouxland walks through the doors of our Choice Food Pantry,” said Sunnybrook Hope Center Executive Director, Tina Stroud. “We are incredibly grateful to the Perdue Foundation for their extraordinary generosity, which will help us provide essential pantry staples to our community.”

Food Bank of Siouxland, another long-time partner, also received a delivery of 41,000 pounds of high-quality protein this month—with a significant portion allocated to the mobile pantry distribution this week.

“Working alongside Perdue and the Sunnybrook Hope Center to distribute this incredible gift to our community has been a joy this holiday season,” said Food Bank of Siouxland Associate Executive Director Valerie Petersen. “We are beyond grateful for Perdue Farms’ and Sunnybrook Hope Center’s dedication and partnership in feeding our neighbors facing food insecurity.”

Perdue works with a vast network of partner agencies with a shared mission of ending hunger and supporting families. Through our Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach, Perdue remains dedicated to improving quality of life and building strong communities.

“As millions of families prepare for the busy holiday season ahead, many do not know where their next meal will come from,” said Perdue Premium Meat Company SVP Pork Operations, Gary Malenke. “Perdue is committed to supporting our partners at the frontlines of ending hunger, and we’re proud to continue our outreach to put meals on the table in the communities where we live, work, and raise families.”

About Sunnybrook Hope Center

Sunnybrook Hope Center, a ministry of Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa, exists to serve the under-resourced in the Siouxland region. The Center provides a variety of services, including the Choice Food Pantry, Warehouse Distribution Center, and the Walk with Me program, with a focus on meeting both the immediate and long-term needs of individuals and families. Rooted in the love of Christ, the Hope Center seeks to be a tangible expression of God’s care for the most vulnerable members of our community.

About Food Bank of Siouxland

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the leading year-round food source for nonprofit partner agencies. Founded in 1991, the Food Bank of Siouxland is an Affiliate Food Bank of Feeding America, and is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association. For more information, visit www.siouxlandfoodbank.org

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.