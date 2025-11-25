2025 War Eagle Human Rights Award Honorees

In celebration of Universal Human Rights Day, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission honors local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights in the Siouxland area. The Universal Human Rights Day War Eagle Award Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street. All are welcome; a light dinner and refreshments will be served.

Having received numerous nominations for this prestigious award, a subcommittee of four commissioners volunteered to decide this year’s recipients. The subcommittee members were Chris Courtney, Laury Lau, Paula Crandell, and Garie Lewis. After thoughtful evaluation, the recipients of this year’s War Eagle Award are:

Unity in Action

Founded in 2014 in South Sioux City, Unity in Action has become one of Siouxland’s most impactful advocates for civil and human rights. Dedicated to empowering Latino and immigrant communities, the organization advances justice through education, advocacy, and essential support services.

Civic engagement efforts by registering voters, conducting Get Out the Vote campaigns, and educating community members on the political process help ensure Latino voices are represented in local and state decisions. Unity in Action also provides crucial immigration support through free citizenship and English classes, as well as legal education on DACA and other immigration issues.

The organization supports workers’ rights by offering training to meat-packing employees, helping protect some of the region’s most vulnerable laborers. Its commitment to community wellness includes programs in mental health, financial literacy, and safety, strengthening families and neighborhoods.

Through cross-community partnerships, including collaborative financial-barrier reduction initiatives with Telco Triad, Unity in Action broadens its reach and effectiveness. Cultural events like Celebrate Siouxland and the Latino Heritage Festival foster belonging and pride, while youth leadership programs prepare the next generation of community advocates. Rooted in dignity, integrity, and service, Unity in Action enriches Siouxland and uplifts those who need it most.

Jessica Lopez-Walker

For her continuous work for justice, healing, and community in Siouxland. A Briar Cliff University student pursuing art-as-therapy, she brings compassion to every effort she leads. She serves as President of Siouxland NOW, board member of SHIP, Women Aware, and the Human Rights Commission, co-facilitator of the Memorial March, and founder of a successful Native-owned business creating regalia, jewelry, and baby boards that help families reconnect with cultural traditions.

Her leadership in civil rights is steady and transformative. Jessica organizes peaceful assemblies and rally marches with Sweetgrass Uprising and Siouxland Good Trouble Makers, raising thousands of dollars in mutual aid for housing, food, and local nonprofits. She has restored vandalized community spaces, led prayer stops, and kept marches safe, focused, and empowering.

As a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, she is a dedicated advocate for Indigenous rights, she helped secure state recognition of traditional baby boards and continues the difficult work of repatriating her aunt, Paulette “Paulie” Walker. Jessica is committed to supporting and advocating for civil and human rights and will continue the work, bringing honor and recognition to those for whom she fights for.

The Urban Native Center

For consistent support of Indigenous families and strengthening community connections in Sioux City. Its work focuses on cultural education, youth development, and community engagement.

The Center provides weekly youth programming that includes beading, ribbon work, drumming, storytelling, language instruction (Ho-Chunk, Isanti, Omaha), and tribal history. These activities give young people reliable access to cultural knowledge and support the development of leadership skills and civil engagement through the “Youth War Party” group.

The Urban Native Center also provides family-centered services. The SUNs Program, visitation support, family team meetings, and parenting programs such as Fatherhood & Motherhood is Sacred help families maintain stability, strengthen relationships, and stay connected to cultural traditions which are often threatened by social inequities.

The Center regularly hosts cultural gatherings, educational workshops, and intertribal events that broaden public understanding of Indigenous history and contemporary issues. It also organizes town halls, listening sessions, and talking circles that create consistent opportunities for community members to express concerns and participate in problem-solving. The annual March to Honor Lost Children brings needed attention to Native children separated from their families and culture and highlights ongoing civil rights issues.

Through these efforts, the Urban Native Center demonstrates a long-term commitment to cultural preservation, community support, and human rights.