Utilities Award Scholarship to Local College Student

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities has awarded Noah Bronner, a senior at Dordt University, a $1,000 scholarship.
“As Sioux Center’s municipal utility provider, we look for ways like this to give back to the community we serve,” said Sioux Center Utility Manager Murray Hulstein. “Congratulations to Noah and best wishes as you finish your Dordt studies and begin your career.”
Bronner, of Sioux Center, is pursuing a double major in accounting and business finance at Dordt. After graduation, Bronner plans to pursue CPA certification and work in a financial firm.
“Thank you for your generosity in gifting me the Municipal Utilities Scholarship,” Bronner said. “I am deeply grateful for your investment in my future and the opportunities it makes possible, as it provides not only financial relief but also great encouragement to continue striving toward my academic and professional goals with confidence.”
Sioux Center Municipal Utilities awards this $1,000 scholarship annually to a student at Dordt University who is a customer of Sioux Center’s municipal power utility. A recipient is selected each year by the college.
Sioux Center Municipal Utilities is a community-owned utility provider, serving Sioux Center’s power, natural gas, wastewater and water needs. SCMU serves more than 2,500 homes and businesses and promotes energy efficiency and local economic growth.